The following is a compilation of stories and photos that made news on Fort Meade in 2016.Fort Meade greeted the new year with a historic snowstorm and the opening of a 243-room hotel, welcomed a new garrison commander and command sergeant major, bid farewell to “Mr. Meade,” and implemented tighter access control procedures.Other highlights include the opening of the Defense Information School wing, a new commander of Kimbrough, and a longtime senator's final official visit.We're sure you'll agree 2016 was an exciting year!Lt. Col. Jim Keene — a violinist, fiddler, pianist and songwriter and a previous commandant of the Army School of Music — assumes command of the U.S. Army Field Band on Jan. 23.Historic Winter Storm Jonas drops 29.2 inches of snow beginning Jan. 21, closing Fort Meade for four days.Sen. Barbara A. Mikulski tours the commissary Feb. 1 after meeting with garrison leaders.Candlewood Suites, a 243-room hotel, opens. Anyone who can get on post can stay at the hotel.Fort Meade celebrates the USO's 75th anniversary on Feb. 4.Fort Meade's Army Community Service is reaccredited by the Installation Management Command's Army Community Service Program on Feb. 17.The Brass Lounge celebrates its grand opening at Club Meade on Feb. 19.The access control point at Mapes Road and Route 175 permanently reopens Feb. 29. The Llewellyn Avenue gate closed Feb. 26.Lt. Gen. Kenneth Dahl, Installation Management Command's commanding general, makes his first official visit to Fort Meade on March 3.The Meade High Mustangs boys varsity basketball team defeats the Annapolis High Panthers 62-59 in the Class 4A East Regional final on March 4.Fort Meade implements the Automated Installation Entry system at all gates, requiring DoD Common Access Cards or DoD ID cardholders to scan their ID cards to get on post.The Defense Information School's new 80,000-square-foot wing providing state-of-the-art classrooms and office space opens March 11.The DoD launches MilitaryChildCare.com, which provides a single online gateway for families to access military-operated or military-subsidized child care options worldwide, on March 16.During the 2016 St. Patrick's Push-Pull Competition on March 17 at Murphy Field House, Sgt. Keith Barrett of the 48th Combat Surgical Hospital wins the “Best Overall Male” while Ranita Mealer, a lifeguard and daughter of a military retiree, wins “Best Overall Female.”Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Rodwell L. Forbes leads 100 service members from Fort Meade and the National Capital Region in an Honor Salute to Vietnam veterans at the 2nd Annual Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day hosted by Hospice of the Chesapeake on March 30 at the Hilton Baltimore BWI Airport Hotel. The Honor Salute Program honors military veterans who are hospice patients.Murphy Field House implements 24/7 access to its facility starting April 4.Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine visits the Fort Meade USO Center on April 19 to share health tips with military spouses and their children.Fort Meade's cadre of 2,660 registered volunteers are honored at the Volunteer Gold Star Awards Banquet on April 21 at Club Meade.Fort Meade is presented five gold awards at the 49th Annual Excellence in Federal Career Awards program, hosted by the Baltimore Federal Executive Board on May 9 at Martin's West in Baltimore.Lt. Col. Gittipong “Eddie” Paruchabutr assumes command of Headquarters Command Battalion from Lt. Col. Eric Smith on May 20.The Fort Meade Memorial Day Remembrance and 30th Annual Massing of the Colors is observed May 22 at the Pavilion. Navy Adm. Michael S. Rogers, commander of U.S. Cyber Command, director of the National Security Agency and chief of the Central Security Service, is the grand marshal and keynote speaker.Fort Meade Deputy Fire Chief Bruce S. Smith Jr., a 25-year-veteran of the Directorate of Emergency Services, dies May 29 after sustaining injuries in a vehicular accident that day on the Eastern Shore.A retirement luncheon is held for retired Col. Bert Rice on May 31 at Club Meade. Known as “Mr. Meade,” Rice retired after a lifetime of military and civilian service including two tours in Vietnam. After arriving on Fort Meade in 1976, Rice held a series of civilian positions on post including acting director of the Directorate of Public Works and director of transformation.The Fort Meade Teen Center celebrates its 10th anniversary on June 16 with a cook-out, music and games.Col. John D. Branch assumes command of the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade from Col. William J. Hartman on June 17.Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. leads the P&G Steve Smith Jr. Football ProCamp for 150 Fort Meade children on June 20-21 at the Youth Sports Complex.A fire consumes one of the pet kennels at the Fort Meade Pet Care Center on the evening of June 23. No people or animals were injured in the blaze.Col. Daniel G. Bonnichsen assumes command of the Fort Meade U.S. Army Medical Department Activity and Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center from Col. Laura R. Trinkle on July 19.Child Development Center IV opens July 28, helping maintain current levels of service as an interim alternate space to allow renovations to other CDC facilities on post.Col. Tom Rickard assumes command from Garrison Commander Col. Brian P. Foley in a change-of-command ceremony on Aug. 4.Lt. Col. Jay Birmingham is selected to serve as the deputy garrison commander of transformation at Fort Meade, leading an integrated effort to transform the installation into a state-of-the-art operational platform for information, intelligence and cyber operations.Fort Meade's first “Illuminating the Darkness” all-night walk is held Sept. 1 at the Gaffney Fitness Track to raise suicide awareness.The DoD Education Activity Grant awards to Anne Arundel County Public Schools the Tapestry Grant, which will benefit the recreational and academic programs of Fort Meade schools.The Post Thrift Shop opens Oct. 1 at a larger facility, providing more space for donations.For the second consecutive year, the Fort Meade Police Department takes first place in the military police category for the International Association of Chiefs of Police's 2016 National Law Enforcement Challenge in a ceremony held Oct. 18 in San Diego.Navy defeats Army 25-8 in Fort Meade's 17th annual Army-Navy Flag Football Game on Nov. 8 at Mullins Field.Anne Arundel County official announce at a news conference held Nov. 22 on post that a federal grant of $4.3 million will be allocated to programs that will help veterans and service members as they separate from military to pursue a civilian career.A team of six WWE stars visit Fort Meade during the 14th annual Tribute to the Troops on Dec. 13 for a meet and greet and to speak at an anti-bullying rally at MacArthur Middle School.Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Rodwell L. Forbes relinquishes command to Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Cullen in a change-of-responsibility ceremony on Dec. 16.