Fort Knox, Ky. — The Army closed out Fiscal Year 2016 with the lowest amount of unemployment compensation for ex-service members in 13 years at $172.8 million, according to the Department of Labor.Fiscal Year 2016 is the first time unemployment compensation has dipped below the $200 million mark since 2003, where it closed out at $152 million.The decrease in unemployment compensation is encouraging to transitioning Soldiers and Army veterans seeking to find employment, pursue education or access other civilian opportunities.Army unemployment compensation expenditures peaked in 2011 at $515 million and have been decreasing since that time due to a combination of economic factors and Army efforts to better prepare Soldiers for the civilian sector.Integrating Soldiers back into the civilian world successfully depends on a number of factors including civilian industry knowledge of valuable veteran skill sets, dispelling myths about veterans, and local economic conditions.Soldiers and Army veterans must also be motivated and prepared to educate themselves on matching their career goals, skills, and location desires with the civilian sector.“We are excited to see that more Army veterans are finding careers after they transition off of active-duty service and fewer are having to file for unemployment compensation,” said retired Col. Walter Herd, director of the Soldier for Life–Transition Assistance Program based out of Fort Knox, Ky.In the past few years, the Army has placed substantial efforts in assisting Soldiers with developing civilian career skills during their transition through a remodeled Army transition program. SFL-TAP is required to be completed by all Soldiers with at least 180 days of continuous active-duty service.The program teaches Soldiers career skills such as resume writing, financial planning, benefits education, job application preparation and military skills translation, which has resulted in Soldiers becoming more prepared for civilian life.“SFL-TAP works to provide opportunities to Soldiers who are looking to pursue an education, entrepreneurship or a career,” Herd said. “We provide Soldiers a wide variety of resources, counseling, classes and skills programs to better prepare and connect them to the civilian sector.”The Army has partnered with the Department of Labor, Department of Veterans Affairs, Small Business Administration and various veteran service organizations to offer courses to transitioning Soldiers.The Army also works with major employers across the country to educate companies on the value of hiring veterans and to connect Soldiers to civilian opportunities.“Industries have found that Soldiers are adaptable leaders and make great employees,” said Col. Adam Rocke, director of Soldier for Life in Crystal City, Va.Soldier for Life is the Army's effort to connect and reintegrate Soldiers, retirees, veterans, and their families into local communities.SFL-TAP is a commander's program that requires leaders to take an active role in a Soldier's transition. The program encourages Soldiers to attend early and often, starting 18 months prior to transition and 24 months prior to retirement from active duty.“The earlier a Soldier starts SFL-TAP, the better prepared they are for finding a career, applying to school and pursuing other civilian goals,” Herd said.For more information on the Soldier for Life–Transition Assistance Program, visit www.sfl-tap.army.mil or call 301-677-9871.