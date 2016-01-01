'Tis The Season: Corvias spreads holiday cheer

By Lisa R. Rhodes
Staff Writer

Posted 12/21/16

(Enlarge) Santa and Mrs. Claus pose with a youngster for a holiday photo. Elves, a snowman and chipmunk also entertained children at the two-hour event, which has become a Fort Meade tradition to usher in the holiday season. (Photo courtesy Corvias Military Living)

From elves and Santa to Christmas stories and a candy room, children and adults enjoyed 'Tis the Season holiday celebration on Dec. 9 at Potomac Place Neighborhood Center.

Corvias Military Living sponsored the annual event.

About 500 residents attended the two-hour celebration, which also featured entertainment by a chipmunk and snowman, and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

“It was a huge success,” said Darla Humbles, resident relations manager for Corvias and event organizer. “We were very surprised at the turnout.”

Children enjoyed decorating cupcakes, games, and selecting favorite treats from a candy room.

Refreshments included pizza, sandwiches, chips and drinks.

'Tis the Season has been a Fort Meade tradition for the past decade.

“We wanted to give residents that experience this year,” Humbles said.

