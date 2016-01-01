From elves and Santa to Christmas stories and a candy room, children and adults enjoyed 'Tis the Season holiday celebration on Dec. 9 at Potomac Place Neighborhood Center.Corvias Military Living sponsored the annual event.About 500 residents attended the two-hour celebration, which also featured entertainment by a chipmunk and snowman, and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.“It was a huge success,” said Darla Humbles, resident relations manager for Corvias and event organizer. “We were very surprised at the turnout.”Children enjoyed decorating cupcakes, games, and selecting favorite treats from a candy room.Refreshments included pizza, sandwiches, chips and drinks.'Tis the Season has been a Fort Meade tradition for the past decade.“We wanted to give residents that experience this year,” Humbles said.