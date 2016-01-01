'Tis The Season: Corvias spreads holiday cheer
Corvias spreads holiday cheer
By Lisa R. Rhodes
Staff Writer
Posted 12/21/16
Corvias Military Living sponsored the annual event.
About 500 residents attended the two-hour celebration, which also featured entertainment by a chipmunk and snowman, and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
“It was a huge success,” said Darla Humbles, resident relations manager for Corvias and event organizer. “We were very surprised at the turnout.”
Children enjoyed decorating cupcakes, games, and selecting favorite treats from a candy room.
Refreshments included pizza, sandwiches, chips and drinks.
'Tis the Season has been a Fort Meade tradition for the past decade.
“We wanted to give residents that experience this year,” Humbles said.
