The deadline for Soundoff! community “News and Notes” is Friday at noon. All submissions are posted at the editor's discretion and may be edited for space and grammar. Look for additional community events on the Fort Meade website at ftmeade.army.mil and the Fort Meade Facebook page at facebook.com/ftmeade.Community members can advertise their upcoming event, meeting or class on the Soundoff! community announcements page by visiting ftmeade.army.mil and clicking on the Press Center tab.Once you are in the Fort Meade Press Center, click on PA services, story or promotion request and electronic inquiry form.Inquiry forms should be submitted at least two weeks before the date of the event, meeting or class.Operating hours at the Demps Visitor Control Center are Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 902 Reece Road. The VCC is closed weekends and from 7 a.m.-noon on the third Wednesday of each month for training.All individuals who do not have a DoD-issued identification card must go to the VCC for a day pass.Visit the VCC at least 10 business days in advance to apply for a long-term access pass.Visitors who arrive on post when the VCC is closed must be escorted on post by an authorized DoD cardholder. This includes weekends and federal holidays.For more information, call the VCC at 301-677-1064 or visit the Fort Meade Facebook page for announcements on temporary changes to operating hours.Operating hours for the installation access control points will be reduced during the following holiday periods:Dec. 23-26Dec. 30-Jan. 2Access Control Points:Reece Road: Open daily 24 hoursMapes Road and Route 32: Open daily, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.Rockenbach Road: ClosedMapes Road and Route 175: ClosedFor more information, call Joseph Shinskie, chief of Physical Security, at 301-677-6618 or email joseph.r.shinskie.civ@mail.mil.Fort Meade's 2016 Combined Federal Campaign ends Thursday, Dec. 15.Donate to a local, national or international charity through payroll deduction, cash or check by the end of the day.To pledge, visit the campaign website at cbacfc.org.Search for the charities of your choice.Note the five-digit codes for those charities, then log on to myPay to enter the per-pay deduction amount and the amount designated for each charity you have selected.For more information, contact your unit or organizational representative, or email Capt. Jerry Tseng at jerry.j.tseng.mil@mail.mil.The Medal of Honor Memorial Library will be open Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and then be closed so that staff may attend the annual holiday party for the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.For more information, call 301-677-5522.Corvias Military Housing invites all residents to participate in Corvias' annual Holiday Decorating Contest.Winning houses will be chosen based on creativity and the overall impression of the yard.Email your photo submission directly to your community office, or inbox a photo to the Corvias Facebook page between now and Sunday.All submissions will be posted to the Corvias Facebook page on Monday.The photo with the most likes in each community will receive a gift card and recognition.Winners will be announced Dec. 22 on the Facebook page.For more information, call the leasing office at 410-305-1258 or email meadefamilyhousing@corvias.com.Army Community Service will now host the Newcomers Orientation briefing every other week.But during the months of May through September, which are considered high peak for service members who are undergoing a PCS move, the briefing will be held every week.This will assist in eliminating a backlog and will provide a smooth transition for service members experiencing a PCS move.The next Newcomers Orientation briefings are scheduled for: Jan. 11, Jan. 25, Feb. 1, Feb. 8, Feb. 22, April 5, April 19, May 3, May 10, May 17, May 24, May 31, June 7, June 14, June 21 and June 28.For more information, call 301-677-4107.The Brass Lounge at Club Meade offers wings for 50 cents every Thursday night from 4-8 p.m.Dine-in only, no carry out.For more information, call 301-677-6969.The Post Thrift Shop, located at 392 Llewellyn Ave., is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the first Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.Consignments are taken by appointment only.For more information, call 410-672-3575.Fort Meade Family Child Care is in need of providers.Providers will receive valuable training including: activity organization, USDA-approved meal planning, designing learning environments, child development, and becoming infant/child/adult first aid and CPR certified.For more information, call the Family Child Care office at 301-677-1160.Sell or buy all types of vehicles at the resale lot on Rock Avenue.To place a vehicle on the lot, stop by Outdoor Recreation at 2300 Wilson St.For more information, call 301-677-3810.The Freedom Inn Dining Facility, located at 8502 Simonds St., is open to all active-duty service members, military retirees, DoD civilians, contractors, and Department of the Army security guards and firefighters on Monday through Friday.Active-duty service members on Basic Allowance for Subsistence are also authorized for meals on the weekend. Family members of military personnel may purchase meals on weekdays if they are accompanied by the service member.All other categories of customers may purchase meals as the garrison commander deems appropriate. These categories include youth groups, MEPS candidates, civilian dignitaries, guests and other visitors.Service members with a meal card will continue to have priority over cash-paying customers.For more information, call 301-677-5503.Symphony of Lights, a 20-minute drive-through of more than 100 larger-than-life holiday light displays, is open through Jan. 1 on Wednesdays through Sundays from 5:30-10 p.m. at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia.Symphony of Lights features refurbished light displays and 20 new custom displays, a laser light show and a 3-D holiday video projected 50 feet high.Tickets regularly cost $20 per car except Saturdays, when the cost is $25. Symphony of Lights is closed to vehicles on Dec. 31.An ice skating rink also opened at Symphony of Lights — Howard County's only outdoor rink — through Jan. 8.The rink, located near the corner of Little Patuxent Parkway and Broken Land Parkway, is open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 3 to 8 p.m. and Fridays through Sundays from noon to 9 p.m.Two-hour admission tickets cost $9 for adults and $7 for children, with skate rentals for $4.Special-rate tickets cost $7 for service members on Wednesdays, and for seniors on Tuesdays through Thursdays. Group rates, season passes and private rink rentals are also available.For more information, call 410-740-7666 or visit www.hcgh.org/symphonyoflights.Joint Services offers workshops and briefings by Army Community Service at the Community Readiness Center, 830 Chisholm Ave., and the Navy Fleet and Family Support Center at 2212 Chisholm Ave., unless otherwise noted.The free classes are open to active-duty service members and family members, DoD civilian employees and retirees.Registration is required for each class.Pre-Deployment Brief: Today, 10-11:30 a.m., FFSCHome Buying: Tuesday, 9 a.m. to noon, ACSInterviewing Skills: Today, 9 a.m. to noon, ACSHealthy Relationships: Friday, 9-11 a.m., FFSCBudget for Baby: Friday, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., FFSCTo register, call FFSC at 301-677-9017 or ACS at 301-677-5590, or visit fortmeadeacs.checkappointments.com.The Fort Meade Homeschool Group meets throughout the year for field trips and social outings.For information on upcoming events, visit the “Fort Meade Homeschool Group” on Facebook. Go to facebook.com/groups/FortMeadeHomeschoolGroup.The Youth Center is offering the following events in December:2016 Winter Camp: Dec. 23-30, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.Power Hour: Every school day, 4:30 p.m.Lego Robotics Club: Fridays, 4:30 p.m.For more information, call 301-677-1437.The Teen Center offers several activities in December:Wii Sports Olympics: Today, 5 p.m.Rock Band Tournament: Monday, 2:30 p.m.DIY Holiday Gifts: Dec. 22, 4 p.m.For more information, call 301-677-6054.at the Inner Harbor, modeled after traditional German Christmas markets, is open at 11 a.m. daily through Dec. 24 at West Shore Park, 501 Light St.The free event features gift vendors, food and visits from Santa. For more information, visit baltimore-christmas.com.will be held Dec. 31 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Maryland State Fairgrounds, 2200 York Road, Timonium. The event will feature 100 dealers. For more information, call 443-841-8022 or go to marylandstatefair.com.tickets is offered by Leisure Travel Services through Jan. 6. Admission only: $26 each. For more information, call 301-677-7354.through Jan. 8 at 5900 Symphony Woods, Columbia. Reserve seats for the 2017 season: “Showboat,” “Disney's Beauty and the Beast,” “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” and “Dreamgirls.” Discounted tickets are available at Leisure Travel Services. For more information, call LTS at 301-677-7354 or Toby's at 410-730-8311.will offer its next monthly bus trip to New York City on Dec. 24 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Cost is $60. Discounted tickets to attractions will be provided. For more information, call 301-677-7354.meets at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda on the third Thursday of every month. The next meeting is today from 1-2 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the America Building, River Conference Room, third floor.Spouses/partners are invited. Military ID is required for base access. Men without a military ID should call the Prostate Center at 301-319-2900 at least four business days prior to the event for base access.For more information, call retired Col. Jane Hudak at 301-319-2918 or email jane.l.hudak.ctr@mail.mil.meets every first and third Thursday of the month from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the Family Advocacy Program, 2462 85th Medical Battalion Ave. The next meeting is today. For more information, call 301-677-7823.meets the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Potomac Place Community Center, 4998 Second Corps Blvd. Location and time subject to change. The next meeting is tonight at 6:30 p.m. For child care during ESC functions, email membership@FtMeadeESC.For information, call 301-908-3773.meets the first and third Monday of every month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Family Advocacy Program, 2462 85th Medical Battalion Ave. Children welcome. The next meeting is Monday.The group is for families experiencing an upcoming or current deployment, or the service members who have recently returned from deployment. For more information, call 301-677-7823.meets every second and fourth Monday of the month from 5:30-7 p.m. at School Age Services, 1900 Reece Road. Children welcome. The next meeting is Monday. For more information, call 301-677-7823.interactive playgroup for fathers with children ages 2-4 meets the first and third Monday of every month from 5-6 p.m. at the Family Advocacy Program, 2462 85th Medical Battalion Ave. The next meeting is Monday.Space is limited. Registration is required for each session. For more information, call 301-677-4118.meets on the first three Mondays of every month at 6:15 p.m. at Perry's Restaurant, 1210 Annapolis Road, Odenton. The next meeting is Monday.The club offers an opportunity to service members and civilian residents in the Fort Meade community to improve their public speaking skills in a supportive environment.For more information, go to 1686.toastmastersclubs.org or call 410-305-9190.Fort Meade chapter meets the third Tuesday of each month from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at the Potomac Place Neighborhood Center, 4998 2nd Corps Blvd. The next meeting is Tuesday.For more information, visit trea.org or call Charles Green, the local chapter president, at 443-610-4252 or Otis Whitaker Sr., chapter secretary, at 443-306-1104.meets for brunch the third Tuesday of the month at 11 a.m. at Club Meade. The next meeting is Tuesday. For more information, call Betty Jones, 410-992-1123.meets the third Wednesday of each month. The next meeting is Wednesday. For more information, email Sgt. 1st Class Aaron Barfield, club vice president, at aaron.a.barfield.mil@mail.mil.meets the third Wednesday of every month from 3-4 p.m. in the auditorium of the Airman Leadership School, 8470 Zimborski Ave. The next meeting is Wednesday. For more information, call 831-521-9251 or go to AFSA254.org.hosted by the Religious Support Office, is held the first Thursday of every month at 7 a.m. at Club Meade. The next prayer breakfast is Jan. 5.There is no cost for the buffet. Donations are optional.Menu features eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits, gravy, grits, Danish pastries and fruit.All Fort Meade employees, civilian and military personnel, and family members are invited.For more information, call 301-677-6703.next meeting and holiday gathering is Jan. 5 from 7-9:30 p.m. at Severna Park United Methodist Church (Fellowship Hall), 731 Benfield Road, Severna Park.Guests are welcome.Tom McCarriar, AAGS president, will discuss “Sarah Goldsborough: Civil War Widow — Persistence Pays Off.”Shelley Pollero, AAGS past president, will present on “Using Power Point to Share Your Family History Research.”Louis Sapienza, research volunteer for AAGS, will share “Tips for Finding Maiden Names.”Refreshments and networking will follow the meeting.For more information, visit aagensoc.org or call the group at the Kuethe Library at 410-760-9679 from Thursday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.mhosted by the Exceptional Family Member Program, meets the first Thursday of every month from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Fort Meade USO, 8612 6th Armored Cavalry Road. The next get-together is Jan. 5.For more information or to register, call 301-677-4779.meets the first Thursday of every month at 3 p.m. at The Lanes. The next meeting is Jan. 5. All first class petty officers are invited. For more information, call 410-854-2763.meets the first Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. at Perry's Restaurant and Odie's Pub at 1210 Annapolis Road, Odenton, in the banquet hall in back of the building. The next meeting is Jan. 5. Dinner is served at 6 p.m. For more information, call Charisma Wooten at 240-568-6055.offers a free support group for families with a loved one suffering from mental illness on the first Thursday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Odenton Library, 1325 Annapolis Road. The next meeting is Jan. 5. For more information, visit namiaac.org.sponsored by Army Community Service, meets the second and fourth Monday of every month from 3-4 p.m. at the Community Readiness Center, 830 Chisholm Ave. The next meeting is Jan. 9. For more information, call Celena Flowers or Jessica Hobgood at 301-677-5590.meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m. at the Holy Trinity Parish Hall, 7436 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., Glen Burnie.The next meeting of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees is Jan. 10.The speaker is Anne Healy from Blue Cross/Blue Shield who will discuss health care changes.Federal employees and retirees who are members of NARFE are welcome to attend.For more information, call Barbara Jacobs at 410-969-5980.meets the second Friday of every month at 7 a.m. in the Pin Deck Cafe at the Lanes. The next meeting is Jan. 13. The association is open to active, retired, Reserve and National Guard E9s of any uniformed service. All E9s in this area are invited to attend a breakfast and meet the membership. For more information, go to e9association.org.meets the second Saturday of each month at 10 a.m. at VFW Post 160, 2597 Dorsey Road, Glen Burnie. The next meeting is Jan. 14. Active-duty, Reserve and retired members of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard are invited.For more information, call 443-604-2474 or 410-768-6288.meets 2:30-3:30 p.m. every Monday at the Family Advocacy Program Center, 2462 85th Medical Battalion Ave.The session is aimed at helping couples develop tools to enhance their relationship, gain problem-solving strategies, and create a long-lasting relationship. For more information, call 301-677-4118.invites boys in first through fifth grades, or ages 7 to 10, to attend its weekly Monday meetings at 6 p.m. at Argonne Hills Chapel Center.For more information, email pack377_cc@yahoo.com.meets Mondays at 6:30 p.m. at Argonne Hills Chapel Center on Rockenbach Road. For more information, refer to the troop's Facebook page www.facebook.com/bsa377 or call 443-542-0545.meets every Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. for fellowship, prayer and Bible study in the Main Post Chapel, 4419 Llewellyn Ave.For more information, email ftmeadecwoc@gmail.com.meets Wednesdays from 2-3:30 p.m. to provide a safe, confidential arena for the support, education and empowerment of women who have experienced past or present family violence.Location is only disclosed to participants. To register, call 301-677-4124.for parents of children of all ages, meets 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays at the Family Advocacy Center, 2462 85th Medical Battalion Ave.To register, call 301-677-4118.invites the community to join in fellowship while learning together through interactive Bible study. The PWOC meets 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Argonne Hills Chapel Center. For more information, call 301-677-6703.sponsored by Parent Support, meets Thursdays from 8:30-9:15 a.m. at the Family Advocacy Program, 2462 85th Medical Battalion Ave. To register, call 301-677-3617.meets Thursdays from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Family Advocacy Center, 2462 85th Medical Battalion Ave. The group is for mothers of young children up to age 3. Mini playgroup included.Topics include potty training, stages and development. Registration is required. For more information, call 301-677-4118.free ballroom dance lessons for the Warrior Transition Unit, meets Thursdays at 6 p.m. at Argonne Hills Chapel Center in the seminar room.Participants should wear loose clothing, comfortable shoes with leather soles. No super high heels or flip-flops.meets Thursdays at the Rascon Building, 2481 Llewellyn Ave.The project is dedicated to the physical and emotional rehabilitation of wounded warriors and veterans through fly fishing, fly tying and outings.For more information, call 443-535-5074.is open to veterans and active-duty service members at 8068 Quarterfield Road in Severn. Breakfast may be purchased beginning at 9 a.m. Lunches may be purchased from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Happy Hour is 4-6 p.m. Dinner may be purchased at 6 p.m. on Fridays and the fourth Sunday of every month.Membership discounts are offered for active-duty military. For more information, call 410-969-8028.Dec. 24: Christmas Eve Confessions (Blessed Sacrament Chapel) — 3 p.m., Chapel CenterDec. 24: Christmas Eve Carol Service & Children's Christmas Pageant — 5 p.m., Chapel CenterDec. 24: Christmas Eve Vigil Mass — 5:30 p.m., Chapel CenterDec. 25: Christmas Day Mass — 9 a.m., Chapel CenterDec. 25: Christmas Day Mass — 12:15 p.m., Post ChapelJan. 1: New Year's Mass/Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God — 9 a.m., Chapel CenterJan. 1: New Year's Mass/Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God — 12:15 p.m., Post ChapelDec. 24: Christmas Eve Candlelight Service — 7 p.m., Post ChapelDec. 25: Christmas Day Service (Traditional) — 10:30 a.m., Post ChapelDec. 25: Christmas Day Service (Contemporary) — 10:30 a.m., Cavalry ChapelDec. 25: Christmas Day Service (Gospel) — 11 a.m., Chapel CenterDec. 31: Gospel Watch-Night Service — 10 p.m., Chapel CenterJan. 1: (No Gospel Sunday Morning Service)Dec. 27: Menorah Lighting — 6:20 a.m., Chapel CenterDec. 27: Hanukkah Observance & Lunch — Noon, Chapel CenterDec. 27: Afternoon Service — 12:45 p.m., Chapel CenterTimes of the regular weekend Catholic and Protestant services during the day will remain the same if not noted.