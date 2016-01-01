Community News and Notes Community News and Notes Posted 12/21/16

NEWS & EVENTS



ACP, VCC holiday operating hours



Operating hours for the installation access control points will be reduced during the following holiday periods:



Friday-Monday



Dec. 30-Jan. 2



Access Control Points holiday schedule:



Reece Road: Open daily 24 hours



Mapes Road and Route 32: Open daily, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.



Rockenbach Road: Closed



Mapes Road and Route 175: Closed



For more information, call Joseph Shinskie, chief of Physical Security, at 301-677-6618 or email joseph.r.shinskie.civ@mail.mil.





Visitor Control Center holiday schedule:



Friday and Saturday: VCC will close at 1 p.m. each day.



Monday: Closed in observance of the federal holiday



Jan. 2: Closed in observance of the federal holiday



For more information, call the VCC at 301-677-1064 or 301-677-1065.





VCC hours



Operating hours at the Demps Visitor Control Center are Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 902 Reece Road. The VCC is closed weekends and from 7 a.m.-noon on the third Wednesday of each month for training.



All individuals who do not have a DoD-issued identification card must go to the VCC for a day pass.



Visit the VCC at least 10 business days in advance to apply for a long-term access pass.



Visitors who arrive on post when the VCC is closed must be escorted on post by an authorized DoD cardholder. This includes weekends and federal holidays.



For more information, call the VCC at 301-677-1064 or visit the Fort Meade Facebook page for announcements on temporary changes to operating hours.





Newcomers Orientation



Army Community Service will now host the Newcomers Orientation briefing every other week.



But during the months of May through September, which are considered high peak for service members who are undergoing a PCS move, the briefing will be held every week.



This will assist in eliminating a backlog and will provide a smooth transition for service members experiencing a PCS move.



The next Newcomers Orientation briefings are scheduled for: Jan. 11, Jan. 25, Feb. 1, Feb. 8, Feb. 22, April 5, April 19, May 3, May 10, May 17, May 24, May 31, June 7, June 14, June 21 and June 28.



For more information, call 301-677-4107.





Wing It Thursdays



The Brass Lounge at Club Meade offers wings for 50 cents every Thursday night from 4-8 p.m.



Dine-in only, no carry out.



For more information, call 301-677-6969.



Brass Lounge



The Brass Lounge is open every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 4-8 p.m. at Club Meade.



An assortment of beverages and appetizers are available.



Music and television entertainment will be provided.



The Brass Lounge is open to all military ranks and services, and civilians.



For more information, go to meade.armymwr.com for more details.



Thrift Shop hours



The Post Thrift Shop, located at 392 Llewellyn Ave., is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the first Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Consignments are taken by appointment only.



For more information, call 410-672-3575.



Child care providers needed



Fort Meade Family Child Care is in need of providers.



Providers will receive valuable training including: activity organization, USDA-approved meal planning, designing learning environments, child development, and becoming infant/child/adult first aid and CPR certified.



For more information, call the Family Child Care office at 301-677-1160.



Vehicle Resale Lot



Sell or buy all types of vehicles at the resale lot on Rock Avenue.



To place a vehicle on the lot, stop by Outdoor Recreation at 2300 Wilson St.



For more information, call 301-677-3810.



Freedom Inn open to post employees



The Freedom Inn Dining Facility, located at 8502 Simonds St., is open to all active-duty service members, military retirees, DoD civilians, contractors, and Department of the Army security guards and firefighters on Monday through Friday.



Active-duty service members on Basic Allowance for Subsistence are also authorized for meals on the weekend. Family members of military personnel may purchase meals on weekdays if they are accompanied by the service member.



All other categories of customers may purchase meals as the garrison commander deems appropriate. These categories include youth groups, MEPS candidates, civilian dignitaries, guests and other visitors.



Service members with a meal card will continue to have priority over cash-paying customers.



For more information, call 301-677-5503.



Open Mic Night



Show off your talents at Open Mic Night every Saturday from 6-11 p.m. at The Lounge at The Lanes.



Sing your favorite song or perform music, stand-up comedy, poetry or magic.



Youths under the age of 18 are permitted in The Lounge until 9 p.m. All youths must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.



For more information, call 301-677-5541.



Hometown Heroes game



As a thank you to the military, police, firefighters and EMTs who serve in our community, Maryland is hosting Hometown Herores night dedicated to them and their families.



All active-duty service members and retirees, police, firefighters and EMTs will receive a pair of discounted tickets for $55 and a $10 food voucher to the Rutgers vs. Maryland Men's Basketball Game on Jan. 24 at 7 p.m.



For more information or to order tickets, call Meredith Pipkin at 301-405-8112 or email mpipkin@umd.edu



Symphony of Lights



Symphony of Lights, a 20-minute drive-through of more than 100 larger-than-life holiday light displays, is open through Jan. 1 on Wednesdays through Sundays from 5:30-10 p.m. at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia.



Symphony of Lights features refurbished light displays and 20 new custom displays, a laser light show and a 3-D holiday video projected 50 feet high.



Tickets regularly cost $20 per car except Saturdays, when the cost is $25. Symphony of Lights is closed to vehicles on Dec. 31.



An ice skating rink also opened at Symphony of Lights — Howard County's only outdoor rink — through Jan. 8.



The rink, located near the corner of Little Patuxent Parkway and Broken Land Parkway, is open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 3 to 8 p.m. and Fridays through Sundays from noon to 9 p.m.



Two-hour admission tickets cost $9 for adults and $7 for children, with skate rentals for $4.



Special-rate tickets cost $7 for service members on Wednesdays, and for seniors on Tuesdays through Thursdays. Group rates, season passes and private rink rentals are also available.



For more information, call 410-740-7666 or visit www.hcgh.org/symphonyoflights.









EDUCATION



Homeschool Group



The Fort Meade Homeschool Group meets throughout the year for field trips and social outings.



For information on upcoming events, visit the “Fort Meade Homeschool Group” on Facebook. Go to facebook.com/groups/FortMeadeHomeschoolGroup.



YOUTH



Youth Center activities



The Youth Center is offering the following events in December:



Winter Camp: Friday to Dec. 30, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.



Power Hour: School days, 4:30 p.m.



Lego Robotics Club: Fridays, 4:30 p.m.



For more information, call 301-677-1437.



Romp 'n Stomp



Romp 'n Stomp playgroup for children ages 5 and younger and their parents meets Tuesdays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Youth Center gym at 909 Ernie Pyle St.



For more information, call 301-677-4118.



A-Z playgroup



Children ages 4 and younger are invited to the weekly playgroup, “A-Z Come Play With Me,” that is held every Monday and Friday from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Family Advocacy Center, 2462 85th Medical Battalion Ave.



Interactive activities are designed to assist parents in learning developmentally appropriate play techniques to help children improve their social, cognitive and motor skills.



Space is limited. Registration is required for each session.



For more information, call 301-677-7823.



RECREATION



Out & About



Christmas Village at the Inner Harbor, modeled after traditional German Christmas markets, is open today, Friday and Saturday at 11 a.m. at West Shore Park, 501 Light St.



The free event features gift vendors, food and visits from Santa. For more information, visit baltimore-christmas.com.



Antique & Collectible Market will be held Dec. 31 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Maryland State Fairgrounds, 2200 York Road, Timonium. The event will feature 100 dealers. For more information, call 443-841-8022 or go to marylandstatefair.com.



Six Flags Holiday in the Park tickets is offered by Leisure Travel Services through Jan. 6. Admission only: $26 each. For more information, call 301-677-7354.



Toby's Dinner Theatre presents “A Christmas Carol” through Jan. 8 at 5900 Symphony Woods, Columbia. Reserve seats for the 2017 season: “Showboat,” “Disney's Beauty and the Beast,” “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” and “Dreamgirls.” Discounted tickets are available at Leisure Travel Services. For more information, call LTS at 301-677-7354 or Toby's at 410-730-8311.



Leisure Travel Services will offer its next monthly bus trip to New York City on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Cost is $60. Discounted tickets to attractions will be provided. For more information, call 301-677-7354.



MEETINGS



Monthly Prayer Breakfast, hosted by the Religious Support Office, is held the first Thursday of every month at 7 a.m. at Club Meade. The next prayer breakfast is Jan. 5.



There is no cost for the buffet. Donations are optional.



Menu features eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits, gravy, grits, Danish pastries and fruit.



All Fort Meade employees, civilian and military personnel, and family members are invited.



For more information, call 301-677-6703.



Moms of Multiples Group meets every first and third Thursday of the month from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the Family Advocacy Program, 2462 85th Medical Battalion Ave. The next meeting is Jan. 5. For more information, call 301-677-7823.



Fort Meade First Class Petty Officer Association meets the first Thursday of every month at 3 p.m. at The Lanes. The next meeting is Jan. 5. All first class petty officers are invited. For more information, call PO1 Jennifer Wonch at 410-854-2763.



Families Dealing with Deployment meets the first and third Monday of every month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Family Advocacy Program, 2462 85th Medical Battalion Ave. Children welcome. The next meeting is Jan. 5.



The group is for families experiencing an upcoming or current deployment, or the service members who have recently returned from deployment. For more information, call 301-677-7823.



Anne Arundel Genealogical Society's next meeting and holiday gathering is Jan. 5 from 7-9:30 p.m. at Severna Park United Methodist Church (Fellowship Hall), 731 Benfield Road, Severna Park.



Guests are welcome.



Tom McCarriar, AAGS president, will discuss “Sarah Goldsborough: Civil War Widow — Persistence Pays Off.”



Shelley Pollero, AAGS past president, will present on “Using Power Point to Share Your Family History Research.”



Louis Sapienza, research volunteer for AAGS, will share “Tips for Finding Maiden Names.”



Refreshments and networking will follow the meeting.



For more information, visit aagensoc.org or call the group at the Kuethe Library at 410-760-9679 from Thursday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m



Sip and Share, hosted by the Exceptional Family Member Program, meets the first Thursday of every month from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Fort Meade USO, 8612 6th Armored Cavalry Road. The next get-together is Jan. 5.



For more information or to register, call 301-677-4779.



Meade Rod and Gun Club meets the first Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. at Perry's Restaurant and Odie's Pub at 1210 Annapolis Road, Odenton, in the banquet hall in back of the building. The next meeting is Jan. 5. Dinner is served at 6 p.m. For more information, call Charisma Wooten at 240-568-6055.



National Alliance on Mental Illness of Anne Arundel County offers a free support group for families with a loved one suffering from mental illness on the first Thursday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Odenton Library, 1325 Annapolis Road. The next meeting is Jan. 5. For more information, visit namiaac.org.



Marriage Enrichment Group, sponsored by Army Community Service, meets the second and fourth Monday of every month from 3-4 p.m. at the Community Readiness Center, 830 Chisholm Ave. The next meeting is Jan. 9. For more information, call Celena Flowers or Jessica Hobgood at 301-677-5590.



Single Parent Support Group meets every second and fourth Monday of the month from 5:30-7 p.m. at School Age Services, 1900 Reece Road. Children welcome. The next meeting is Jan. 9. For more information, call 301-677-7823.



Kritikos Toastmasters Club meets on the first three Mondays of every month at 6:15 p.m. at Perry's Restaurant, 1210 Annapolis Road, Odenton. Next meeting is Jan. 9.



The club offers an opportunity to service members and civilian residents in the Fort Meade community to improve their public speaking skills in a supportive environment.



For more information, go to 1686.toastmastersclubs.org or call 410-305-9190.



Glen Burnie NARFE Chapter 1519 meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m. at the Holy Trinity Parish Hall, 7436 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd., Glen Burnie.



The next meeting of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees is Jan. 10.



The speaker is Anne Healy from Blue Cross/Blue Shield, who will discuss health care changes.



Federal employees and retirees who are members of NARFE are welcome to attend.



For more information, call Barbara Jacobs at 410-969-5980.



Fort Meade E9 Association meets the second Friday of every month at 7 a.m. in the Pin Deck Cafe at the Lanes. The next meeting is Jan. 13. The association is open to active, retired, Reserve and National Guard E9s of any uniformed service. All E9s in this area are invited to attend a breakfast and meet the membership. For more information, go to e9association.org.



Meade Branch 212 of the Fleet Reserve Association meets the second Saturday of each month at 10 a.m. at VFW Post 160, 2597 Dorsey Road, Glen Burnie. The next meeting is Jan. 14. Active-duty, Reserve and retired members of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard are invited.



For more information, call 443-604-2474 or 410-768-6288.



Daddy & Me interactive playgroup for fathers with children ages 2-4 meets the first and third Monday of every month from 5-6 p.m. at the Family Advocacy Program, 2462 85th Medical Battalion Ave. The next meeting is Jan. 16.



Space is limited. Registration is required for each session. For more information, call 301-677-4118.



Society of Military Widows meets for brunch the third Tuesday of the month at 11 a.m. at Club Meade. The next meeting is Jan. 17. For more information, call Betty Jones, 410-992-1123.



The Retired Enlisted Association (TREA) Fort Meade chapter meets the third Tuesday of each month from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at the Potomac Place Neighborhood Center, 4998 2nd Corps Blvd. The next meeting is Jan. 17.



For more information, visit trea.org or call Charles Green, the local chapter president, at 443-610-4252 or Otis Whitaker Sr., chapter secretary, at 443-306-1104.



Military District of Washington Sergeant Audie Murphy Club meets the third Wednesday of each month. The next meeting is Jan. 18. For more information, email Sgt. 1st Class Aaron Barfield, club vice president, at aaron.a.barfield.mil@mail.mil.



Air Force Sergeants Association Chapter 254 meets the third Wednesday of every month from 3-4 p.m. in the auditorium of the Airman Leadership School, 8470 Zimborski Ave. The next meeting is Jan. 18. For more information, call 831-521-9251 or go to AFSA254.org.



Prostate Cancer Support Group meets at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda on the third Thursday of every month. The next meeting is Jan. 19 from 1-2 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the America Building, River Conference Room, third floor.



Spouses/partners are invited. Military ID is required for base access. Men without a military ID should call the Prostate Center at 301-319-2900 at least four business days prior to the event for base access.



For more information, call retired Col. Jane Hudak at 301-319-2918 or email jane.l.hudak.ctr@mail.mil.



Enlisted Spouses' Club meets the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Potomac Place Community Center, 4998 Second Corps Blvd. Location and time subject to change. The next meeting is Jan. 19 at 6:30 p.m. For child care during ESC functions, email membership@FtMeadeESC.



For information, call 301-908-3773.



Couples Communication meets 2:30-3:30 p.m. every Monday at the Family Advocacy Program Center, 2462 85th Medical Battalion Ave.



The session is aimed at helping couples develop tools to enhance their relationship, gain problem-solving strategies, and create a long-lasting relationship. For more information, call 301-677-4118.



Cub Scout Pack 377 invites boys in first through fifth grades, or ages 7 to 10, to attend its weekly Monday meetings at 6 p.m. at Argonne Hills Chapel Center.



For more information, email pack377_cc@yahoo.com.



Boy Scout Troop 377 meets Mondays at 6:30 p.m. at Argonne Hills Chapel Center on Rockenbach Road. For more information, refer to the troop's Facebook page www.facebook.com/bsa377 or call 443-542-0545.



Catholic Women of the Chapel meets every Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. for fellowship, prayer and Bible study in the Main Post Chapel, 4419 Llewellyn Ave.



For more information, email ftmeadecwoc@gmail.com.



Women's Empowerment Group meets Wednesdays from 2-3:30 p.m. to provide a safe, confidential arena for the support, education and empowerment of women who have experienced past or present family violence.



Location is only disclosed to participants. To register, call Samantha Herring, victim advocate, at 301-677-4124 or Katherine Lamourt, victim advocate, at 301-677-4117.



Parenting With A Purpose, for parents of children of all ages, meets 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays at the Family Advocacy Center, 2462 85th Medical Battalion Ave.



To register, call 301-677-4118 or email colaina.townsend.ctr@mail.mil.



Protestant Women of the Chapel invites the community to join in fellowship while learning together through interactive Bible study. The PWOC meets 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Argonne Hills Chapel Center. For more information, call 301-677-6703.



Moms Walking Group, sponsored by Parent Support, meets Thursdays from 8:30-9:15 a.m. at the Family Advocacy Program, 2462 85th Medical Battalion Ave. To register, call 301-677-3617.







2016 Holiday Religious Services



CATHOLIC SERVICES AND ACTIVITIES



Dec. 24: Christmas Eve Confessions (Blessed Sacrament Chapel) — 3 p.m., Chapel Center



Dec. 24: Christmas Eve Carol Service & Children's Christmas Pageant — 5 p.m., Chapel Center





Dec. 24: Christmas Eve Vigil Mass — 5:30 p.m., Chapel Center



Dec. 25: Christmas Day Mass — 9 a.m., Chapel Center



Dec. 25: Christmas Day Mass — 12:15 p.m., Post Chapel



Jan. 1: New Year's Mass/Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God — 9 a.m., Chapel Center



Jan. 1: New Year's Mass/Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God — 12:15 p.m., Post Chapel



PROTESTANT SERVICES AND ACTIVITIES



Dec. 24: Christmas Eve Candlelight Service — 7 p.m., Post Chapel



Dec. 25: Christmas Day Service (Traditional) — 10:30 a.m., Post Chapel



Dec. 25: Christmas Day Service (Contemporary) — 10:30 a.m., Cavalry Chapel



Dec. 25: Christmas Day Service (Gospel) — 11 a.m., Chapel Center



Dec. 31: Gospel Watch-Night Service — 10 p.m., Chapel Center



Jan. 1: (No Gospel Sunday Morning Service)





JEWISH CELEBRATION





Dec. 27: Menorah Lighting — 6:20 a.m., Chapel Center



Dec. 27: Hanukkah Observance & Lunch — Noon, Chapel Center



Dec. 27: Afternoon Service — 12:45 p.m., Chapel Center



Times of the regular weekend Catholic and Protestant services during the day will remain the same if not noted.







